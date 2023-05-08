Ambasamudram custodial torture: 4th case filed against Balveer Singh

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police's CB-CID team, investigating on the alleged custodial torture by now suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram, Balveer Singh has registered one more case against the officer.

The CB-CID has registered the case against Balveer Singh and his subordinates at Kallidaikurichi police station under Ambasamudram based on a complaint filed by Surya of Zaminsinagapetti.

The issue came to light after a video tape of Surya narrating the extreme means of torture inflicted, including plucking the teeth of the accused using iron pliers, emerged.

He had earlier retracted from his statement and deposed before the Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector, Mohammed Shabeer Alam that his teeth got damaged as he had fallen down accidentally. The Tamil Nadu government then deputed senior IAS officer, P.Amudha and Surya deposed before her that his teeth were plucked by the IPS officer.

CB-CID inspector Ulagarani, who is the investigating officer in the case, has registered an FIR against Balveer Singh under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 326 (voluntarily causing dangerous hurt with dangerous weapon) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Other than Balveer Singh, FIRs were registered against former inspector of Kalladiakurichi police station, Rajakimari, constables Joseph and Ramalingam who are all placed under vacancy reserve by the Tamil Nadu government after allegations of torture surfaced.