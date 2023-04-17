Ambasamudram custodial torture: Case registered against Balveer Singh

CHENNAI: In yet another development in Ambasamudram custodial torture case, suspended ASP Balveer Singh was booked on Monday after complaints were filed by the victims.

The victims who were summoned at Ambasamudram taluk office today appeared before Senior IAS officer P Amuda and gave an explanation.

Balveer Singh had been accused of plucking teeth of certain accused in custody besides crushing the testicles of two accused. Details of his custodial torture came out after five brothers came openly and posted videos on social media. Following the outcry against the officer, the police department has placed him under suspension and also ordered an inquiry by the district administration into the alleged torture by him.

Subsequently, Cheranmadevi's sub-collector Mohammed Shabeer Alam conducted an investigation and filed a report on his inquiry with the victims.