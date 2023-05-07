With 246 cases, city’s active Covid count highest in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 90 new COVID cases, including a passenger from Malaysia on Sunday. The total number of cases in the State reached 36,09,841.

Chennai had 17 new cases followed by 13 cases each in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari and 12 cases in Ranipet. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.5% percent after 6,160 people were tested in the past 24 hours.