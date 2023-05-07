With 246 cases, city’s active Covid count highest in State
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 90 new COVID cases, including a passenger from Malaysia on Sunday. The total number of cases in the State reached 36,09,841.
Chennai had 17 new cases followed by 13 cases each in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari and 12 cases in Ranipet. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.5% percent after 6,160 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 1,220. Chennai had the highest number with 246 active cases. A total of 296 more people recovered; total recoveries reached 35,70,547. No more COVID-related fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,074.
