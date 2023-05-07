Operation Ganja Vettai 4.0: 659 ganja peddlers held across TN in a week

CHENNAI: In a state-wide special drive against ganja conducted by the Tamil Nadu police titled 'Operation Ganja Vettai 4.0' held from May 1, police have arrested 659 ganja peddlers across the state and recovered 728 kgs of ganja worth several lakhs.

According to the state police, they have also recovered 15 tons of Gutkha products.

Apart from these, in this special drive, police seized the assets and froze bank accounts of these peddlers.

A total of 41 bank accounts have been frozen in the past week, police said.

The Head of Police Force, DGP C Sylendra Babu had instructed all commissioners and superintendents of police in the state to deal peddlers with an iron hand.

Public who have information about ganja smuggling and peddlers can send information to 044-28447701 or mail to tndgpcontrolroom@gmail.com.

Police had earlier conducted three versions of the operation against ganja peddlers and have seized assets and froze bank accounts, apart from arresting hundreds of peddlers.

Several of them have been detained under the Goondas act too.