Light to moderate rain likely in 5 dists of TN for next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday predicted the possibility of light to moderate rains in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

Accordingly to a Daily Thanthi report, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts are likely to receive rain for the next 3 hours.

In a statement released by RMC, "An atmospheric low circulation is prevailing over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea today. Due to this, a low pressure area is likely to form in those areas by May 8th. It will intensify into a low pressure area by May 9th and move northward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over Central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea and due to this light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal."

It is also reported that Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Perambadur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts are likely to receive heavy rain.