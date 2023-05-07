IIITDM-Kanchi signs joint research agreement with Norwegian University

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Information Technology (Design and Manufacturing) Kanchipuram on Sunday announced signing agreements with the Norway-based University of Agder to take up joint academic and research collaboration. The joint exercise would be carried out initially in information and communication technology, mechatronics verticals and later expanded to other streams.

The institutions have also agreed on a exchange programme. The agreement provides students to pursue their course at the University of Agder for a maximum period of 12 months and the credits earned would be transferred to IIITDM for awarding the degree. IIITDM Kanchipuram, Director Professor MV Kartikeyan expressed hope that such exposure would enhance the skill set of the students. On the tie-up Norway varsity’s faculty director, Professor Jorunn Mona Skoftelan Gislefoss said, the University was prioritising the area of artificial intelligence and wireless communications.