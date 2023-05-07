DMK anniv: Dhinakaran hits out at govt for failing to fulfill promises

He picked the DMK's poll promise to abolish the NEET examination and wondered, "what happened to it?"

"They claimed that they will strike down the NEET examination with a single signature and they know the formula to achieve it. Two years have gone since they came to power, but no concrete measures have been taken up, " he said.

Ignoring the strong protests and views from environmentalists and fishermen community against establishing the Pen monument at Rs 80 crore for the DMK leader and former CM M Karunanidhi in Marina Beach, the AMMK leader questioned how the TN government obtained approval from the Centre swiftly for the memorial. "What is the magic behind the swift approval?" he asked.

The law and order deteriorated since the DMK assumed office, he said and expressed a cause of concern over the resurfacing of honour killings, and also listed out murders in the vicinity of police stations and courts in Chennai and Coimbatore, incidents of caste discriminations, crime against women, death of school student under mysterious circumstance in Kallakurichi that snowballed into a major law and order problems.

He flagged the increase in property taxes, and lashed out senior DMK ministers for their distasteful statements against the beneficiaries of the free bus travels.

He also highlighted the issues in the health department and the suffering of the government doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Government teachers and farmers were also suffering due to the state government's policies. This exposed the incompetence of the government administration. He further questioned the reason for not taking action against the large-scale corruption that occurred in the previous regime.

Continuing in the same vein, he said the DMK government has been betraying the fishermen community since the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lankan. The fishermen from the state were facing trouble from the Navy of the island nation, but no action has been taken by the DMK government.