Brinjal jumbo cynosure of Kotagiri veg show

Tourists enjoyed taking selfies in groups and families at selfie points made out as ‘I Love Kotagiri’ in the entrance, ‘Namma Kotagiri’ and also the wings of an eagle. On behalf of the Kotagiri Town Panchayat, non-degradable waste like plastics and tyres were used to make displays of Indian Gaur, deer, rooster and rabbit to drive home the message of solid waste management.