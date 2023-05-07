AIADMK creates booth president, secy posts
TIRUCHY: In order to ensure meeting the voters at micro level, the AIADMK, has restructured and created booth committee presidents and secretaries post for each committee, which would monitor 50 voters in their respective wards. The strategy has been spearheaded by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for Lok Sabha elections.
The Tiruchy AIADMK has started its work in identifying proper cadre for the posts. The strategy, which was personally devised by EPS, as the upcoming election would play a major role in his career as the general secretary.
Accordingly, a 19-member booth committee for 750 to 1,250 voters, will have representation from all the wings. These booth committees would be under the control of the booth committee president and secretary.
Earlier, the booth committees were under the control of union chairperson and this was felt to be unsuccessful and thus, the restructuring, said Tiruchy functionaries.
EPS has instructed all the district secretaries to form the booth committee presidents and secretaries within a month and commence the election work immediately. “Around 66,000 booth committees would be formed across the state and they will be monitored by the committee presidents and secretaries. Thus, at least 1.20 lakh cadre would be inducted into the responsibility to work closely with the voters. This announcement has spirited the cadre and former MP and South Tiruchy district secretary P Kumar has commenced the process a few days back,” party sources said.
