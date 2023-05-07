AIADMK creates booth president, secy posts

EPS has instructed all the district secretaries to form the booth committee presidents and secretaries within a month and commence the election work immediately. “Around 66,000 booth committees would be formed across the state and they will be monitored by the committee presidents and secretaries. Thus, at least 1.20 lakh cadre would be inducted into the responsibility to work closely with the voters. This announcement has spirited the cadre and former MP and South Tiruchy district secretary P Kumar has commenced the process a few days back,” party sources said.