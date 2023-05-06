TN reports 97 new COVID-19 cases

The highest TPR of 8.4 percent was reported in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 1,426. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 279 active cases. A total of 320 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached to 35,70,251. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,074.