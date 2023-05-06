TN reports 97 new COVID-19 cases
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including three imported cases. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,09,751. Among the new cases, 21 infections were reported in Chennai, while 15 cases were reported in Kanniyakumari and 14 cases were recorded in Coimbatore. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 1.9 per cent, after 6,086 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
The highest TPR of 8.4 percent was reported in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 1,426. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 279 active cases. A total of 320 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached to 35,70,251. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,074.
