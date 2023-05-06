Stalin takes veiled dig at Governor over Dravidian model remark

CHENNAI: In a veiled attack on Governor RN Ravi over his recent comment that the 'Dravidian model' projected by the DMK government was a political slogan and an expired ideology, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that Dravidian model governance could not be understood by those who differentiated between people because of caste, religion, power and arrogance.

There was no need for him to answer those who question the Dravidian model and the happiness on the face of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes provided the answer, Stalin said in his address at an event here to mark the DMK regime completing two years in office.

He quoted Thirukkural's position that all people are equal by birth and the Dravidian model of governance was aimed at "ellorukkum ellamum," everything for everybody.

Without naming the Governor, he said those who, by virtue of their power and arrogance, differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion cannot understand the Dravidian model. "The learned people of Tamil Nadu, who voted the DMK to power with the confidence of a new dawn, fully understand what the Draividian model is all about. There is no need to be concerned about those who hold positions that are not related to the people. It is sufficient to do our duty and I am working with this goal,” he said.

Reiterating that the DMK regime's building blocks are the ideals such as social justice, equal justice, self-respect and brotherhood, Stalin said that the face of this government is not power, but love. "The face of this government is not Sanathanam (Dharma), it is social justice. That is why it is being criticised by a few and it is liked by many."

During the past two years, he said that the Fort St George campus, the power centre which houses the State Secretariat, has become a place of protecting the welfare of the poor people.