PMK condemns new sand mines in 9 rivers

CHENNAI: Pointing out ill-effects of mining river sand, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to drop the decision to allow sand mines in 9 rivers and identify alternate material for sand.

In his statement, Anbumani said that permission has been given to mine 7.51 lakh units of river sand by allowing 25 mines in 9 rivers, including Kollidam, Vaipparu, Vellaru and others. "Of the 9 rivers, 11 mines have been allowed in Kollidam. Allowing sand mines will cause irreparable impact on environment and groundwater," he said.

He added that first sand mine in Kollidam has been proposed in Madhavaperumal Koil in Tiruchy district and last mine in Mathiravelur in Nagapattinam district. The distance between the two sites is 87 kilometres. "The average distance between each mine is 7.90 kilometres. The PMK has been urging the government to construct check dams at every 10 kilometres in Kollidam to increase water resources in the region. The government is not implementing the demand but opens sand mines. This amounts to attack on nature," he added.

He highlighted that due to the unchecked sand mining in Kollidam for the last 20 years,

sea water intruded for upto 22 kilometres near Alakudi.

"Despite constructing a check dan in Mathiravelur, the government allows to mine 89,749 units and 97,715 will be mined in nearby Vada Agaram. This is robbing the Kollidam. Excess sand mining will deplete groundwater. In Cuddalore and Myladuthurai, sea intrusion occured in 200 villages near the sea. If mining continues, the government could not reverse the impacts."

He noted the that it can not be justified stating that sand mining is requirement in construction. Sand mining has been banned in Kerala and Karnataka but construction is continuing in those states. "There are several alternates to river sand. Tamil Nadu can increase sand imports and production of artificial sand. The government should close all sand mines that are opened," he urged.