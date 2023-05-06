Officials inspect construction of 4-lane road from Mappedu to Pannur

CHENNAI: Highways Department Chief Engineer R Chandrashekar and Supervising Engineer P Senthil visited and examined the ongoing road expansion works from Mappedu to Pannur in Tiruvallur District on Saturday.

During this inspection, the Highways Department's Divisional Engineer AS Viswanathan, Assistant Divisional Engineer SJ Dasnavis Fernando, Assistant Engineer Praveen, and officers were present.

Additionally, Chief Engineer R. Chandrasekhar planted fresh seedlings to replace the trees cut down during the two-lane road's enlargement.

Under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Road Expansion Scheme, 3 State Highways Leading to Walajabad, Sunguvarchatram, and Keezhacheri are being expanded in Tiruvallur Uthukottai West Division at an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore.

The distance from Mappedu to Pannur is currently 9.2 kilometres. The work of widening the two-lane road to a four-lane road has advanced quickly for more than two months.

Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts may provide a convenient route from Chennai to Karnataka as a result of this road improvement. The two-lane road from Sunguarschatra to Mappedu is currently being expanded into a four-lane road, making it simple to travel and then from there to Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.