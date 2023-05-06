Ma Su’s reply to Governor's claim on two-finger test

CHENNAI: Responding to the comment from the Governor on two-finger test in the case of child marriage, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that such test are not being conducted and it was not a responsible comment to make.

Based on the allegations made by him, the National Commission for Child Rights has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary and instructed him to send a reply within a week.

The Governor has said that the girl has been subjected to a two-finger test and the medical officers have been enquired about this. Also, the medical examination form of the girl was also examined and it has been clarified that the two-finger test has not been done on the girl.

“The allegation has been denied and there is no evidence for the same,” he said.

The Health Minister said that the Governor has been looking for the faults in the government and this has been found to be one very irresponsible statement from him.

“In order to find faults in the State, he is trying to look for them through a magnifying glass. However, he should not make any such comments without evidence,” he added.