Forest dept fixes camera traps to monitor leopard in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The forest department has fixed camera traps to monitor a leopard in Karamadai near Coimbatore. Monitoring has been enhanced after a Govindaraj (45), from Muthukallur, saw the carnivore preying on one of his cattle that was grazing along the foothills of Thogaimalai on Friday. The leopard emerged from the bush and pounced on one of the cattle and dragged it away into the forest area. Based on his information, the forest department visited the spot and found the remains of the cow. Also, an examination of pug marks confirmed the animal to be a leopard. Following this incident, the forest department has placed camera traps on Saturday and special teams have been deployed to monitor the movement of the leopard.