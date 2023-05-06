Fishermen told not to venture into Bay of Bengal: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a warning for fishermen against venturing into the sea due to the cyclonic circulation formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

The centre urged fishermen to return to the shore on Sunday as the system over the sea is likely to intensify. A cyclonic circulation has formed and lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood extending up to the middle tropospheric level on Saturday.

Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal the following day.

"Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen who had ventured into the sea for deep fishing and are advised to return back on Sunday. And they are urged not to venture as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph - 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and Adaman sea for the next three days," said a senior RMC official.

Additionally, due to the system formed over the sea, the weather department predicted heavy rain for several districts of Tamil Nadu. Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris and Erode districts are likely to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours.

However, the interior and coastal districts will witness soaring heat, as the mercury level is likely to increase by two - four degree Celsius. For Chennai and suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to record around 35 degrees Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively for two days.