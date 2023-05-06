DMK’s real test of character begins months ahead of LS polls
CHENNAI: The months leading to the Lok Sabha poll would be a real test of character for DMK president MK Stalin whose party ‘suffered’ its first assault of the central agencies since returning to power in May 2021.
As CM Stalin’s DMK gears up to celebrate the second anniversary in power, his resolve to build a Congress-inclusive alliance against the ruling BJP looks challenged. The recently concluded I-T raids, though not directly associated with the DMK top brass (a party MLA’s house was among the raided places), has raised questions on whether the Dravidian major would continue to oppose the BJP and its Hindutva ideology to feverish pitch or go easy on the saffron camp to avoid a future assault.
So far, CM Stalin has shown no major sign of yielding to the pressure. His latest emphasis on “Dravidian model becoming the formula for all states” and appeal to the NCP leader Sharad Pawar to retain party presidency in the interest of 2024 elections are perceived as his braving the storm in the face of I-T onslaught, which the party has completely distanced itself from.
Members of the DMK believe that their leader would not blink as it would present an impression of political setback. “We have even seen the dark MISA days. Such raids will only have our brief attention. We are wary of the extent to which the BJP will go for gaining political advantage. We will not be surprised if more such central agency raids happen in the coming months. Such threats will only increase our resolve to fight them harder,” said a DMK senior on condition of anonymity.
Concurring that the raid was an attempt to intimidate the DMK, writer and political commentator Aazhi Senthilnathan said, “CM Stalin has been consistent in his stand that a Congress-inclusive alliance must be stitched up against the BJP for 2024. The ensuing LS election is a question of survival for many political parties. Hence, a united opposition with Congress on board is imperative to fight the one-party agenda of the BJP.”
“If the ensuing LS election happens in a different political situation, the parties might respond differently. The BJP has been unleashing the central agencies like ED, CBI and I-T against almost all political parties that have been posing an electoral challenge. DMK and CM Stalin would face more such assaults in the run up to the 2024 elections. They will definitely take it on the chin to secure their political future,” he added.
“If the Congress wins the Karnataka Assembly polls, it would vindicate CM Stalin’s stand of accommodating the grand old party for 2024. If the BJP wins it by a slender margin, it would revive the debate that a pre-poll union between the Congress and JD(S) could have ensured opposition victory. Either way, the Karnataka polls would only set the narrative in CM Stalin’s favour and intensify their offensive against the BJP,” Senthilnathan reasoned.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said; “Forget the opposition. What have they (BJP) done to even their ally AIADMK? They split the party and forced it to be at their beck and call. The BJP led Union government unleashes such agencies on parties like DMK, CPI, CPM and other parties that oppose them. To achieve their target of one-party rule, they are abusing power and exerting pressure on parties to either fall in line. They might intensify the raids. CM Stalin has already planned to bring all opposition parties together during Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations.
On one hand, they are exerting pressure through the Governor. On the other hand, through central agencies. The people are watching. If BJP thinks it can strengthen itself by abusing power, it will not win. Such undemocratic acts must not be permitted by parties or people believing in democracy.”
