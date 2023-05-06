DMK govt benefits 8 cr people: Stalin on 2 yrs of governance

"I am not new to serving people. I committed myself to the Dravidian movement as a child. I am the Chief Minister for all the people in the State. I am working tirelessly for them beyond my strength. People's happiness is my happiness. The DMK government is the government that will help and is with students and workers. DMK government is working with development in mind for all," he added.

The Chief Minister also slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's comments in a section of media on the Dravidian Model of governance. He said, "I am not going to answer those who ask what is the Dravidian model. The answer is the happiness on people's faces. Everything for everyone is the Dravidian Model."

He added, "Those who want to divide people on the basis of caste and religion, do not understand the Dravidian model. Those who are not related to the people in charge, do not know what the Dravidian model is. People don't have to worry about irrelevant incumbents. The DMK face of government is love, not power, Therefore, the government is being criticized by some; loved by some. If I have to finish explaining the party's 2 years of achievements, then you would have to stay here for 2 days and listen. We have brought dawn in the dark state of Tamil Nadu. People's happiness and wishes motivate me to work harder. Ungalil Oruvanaga, Ungal Udan Oruvanaaga Irupen (I will be one with you as one of you)."