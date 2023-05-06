Alagiri refutes Modi's claim that Cong surrendered to terrorists

CHENNAI: Refuting the allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Congress had surrendered at the hands of terrorists, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri on Saturday said he could not understand on what basis the charges were made against his party.

"Sensing that the BJP would be defeated in Karnataka assembly elections and out of frustration the charges were made against the Congress,” he said in a statement.

Claiming that BJP has not contributed anything during the country's freedom fight, Alagiri said the BJP should talk only after knowing the sacrifice of the Congress leaders during the freedom struggle.

"He (Modi) cannot forget that BJP has a bulk share in dividing the people in the country based on religion,” he said adding that RSS and VHP were also responsible for communal riots in the country targeting minority groups.

Pointing out the Gujarat violence in 2002, the TNCC president said "No one could forget that the then minister of Gujarat Amit Shah was arrested and lodged in the prison for failing to stop the riots".

Alagiri also alleged that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik himself said that Modi was responsible for the Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed. "If the soldierswere airlifted by flight or helicopter, lives would have been saved,” he said.

Alagiri said therefore, Modi's charges against the Congress will not be accepted by the people of Karnataka and they would teach lessons for spreading false allegations against Congress.

Meanwhile, Alagiri was on election campaign in Sivaji Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka to support Congress contesting candidate Rizwan Arshad.