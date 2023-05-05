Withdraw cases against Cuddalore women, demands PMK

CHENNAI: Alleging the police have filed false cases against women, who protested against land acquisition for NLC (Neyveli Lingnite Corporation) project, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government cancel the cases.

In a statement, he said that the police have sent summons to women, who protested against the NLC in Karivetti village in Cuddalore district. "NLC is trying to acquire agricultural land in Karivetti and surrounding areas at very low price. The lands are fertile and it provides upto Rs 10 lakh per acre annually. People are protesting to safeguard their livelihood. The government should respect them. Ti should not fabricate cases against them," he said.

He added that the district administration and NLC are thinking that women will withdraw protests if they are made to visit courts by filing false cases. "But it will not happed as the Cuddalore people will not accept taking away their livelihood. Protests will become more severe despite the oppression," he said.

He urged the state government to show democracy and social justice in its action and respect the rights of the people on the land. "The government should announce the ouster of NLC and withdraw false cases against women," he demanded.