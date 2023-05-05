Whistle-blower turns hostile, Thiruvalluvar varsity files case

VELLORE: Officials of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University are awaiting the results of a police investigation based on a complaint filed by the Registrar against a person, who threatened and abused varsity staff last month claiming himself to be the editor of a Tamil weekly.

Trouble started after a person named Vijay, claiming himself to be the editor of a Tamil weekly, sent an audio clip in which a student was heard asking a varsity daily wage earner whether he could ‘improve’ his marks through remote method to the controller of exams, sources added.

Registrar R Vijayraghavan told DT Next, “it was Vijay who sent the audio clipping to the controller of exams based on which an in-house inquiry was held and the mobile phone of the daily wage earner named Charles was requisitioned. The audio revealed Charles asking the student why he approached so late.”

But, University officials were surprised when things took a strange twist with Vijay approaching them to return Charles mobile phone to him. We did not understand why he was asking for Charles phone when it was he who initially informed the varsity about the episode.”

Meanwhile, Charles absconded. Asked if officials were able to identify the student Vijayaraghavan said no. “To us it was just a voice and hence we had no way of discovering his identity.”

The university officials were forced to approach the police when they found that Vijay was becoming abusive as they refused to hand over Charles’s mobile phone to him. “An FIR has been registered by Tiruvalam police and we are now awaiting the results of their inquiry,” Vijayaraghavan said.