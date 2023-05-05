Wear clean clothes to avoid ‘bad odour’ in CM function, released prisoners told

CHENNAI: Not only will they have no access to restrooms and will not be provided breakfast, but 600-odd released prisoners, who will travel from far and wide of the state to Chennai, will have to come in clean and neat dress to avoid “bad odour” in the air-conditioned hall where they will receive financial assistance from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

On May 5, the Discharged Prisoners Aid Society will disburse financial assistance to 660 released prisoners to the tune of Rs 3.30 crore as part of their rehabilitation programme. While the fund in itself is coming after a delay of three to four years, the event organisers seems to have gone a little far with its dos and don’ts for the beneficiaries.

A message sent to department officers, who are coordinating the travel of released prisoners in various districts read like this: “Dear officers, Good morning. Authorities conducting the function tomorrow at Raja Annamalai Mandram have requested that the beneficiaries (ex-convicts) attend the meeting attired in clean and decent clothes. Breakfast or rest room facilities could not be provided to the beneficiaries. Ask the beneficiaries coming from a long distance to bring a clean pair of clothes to wear for the event so as to avoid any bad odour, inside the A/C hall. I think you understand the problem.”

Along with the CM, Law and Prisons Minister S Regupathy, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu and senior officials from police and prison department would participate in the event.

This instruction has left many of the officers in dismay. “We received the message a day ago. It is inhumane,” said an official on condition of anonymity. They have been asked to assemble at 8 am for the event that is scheduled to start at 10 am, he noted.

The beneficiaries were daily wage labourers. They were coming to Chennai from the nook and corner of the state, forgoing their daily earnings for the next two days. There was no guarantee of reimbursing their travel expenses, but the authorities want them to come clean and neat to avoid bad odour. It was unacceptable and rude to the core, said another official.