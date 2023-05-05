We won’t allow Raj Bhavan to be turned into Kamalalayam: CPI

Speaking to reporters, Mutharasan said, the post of Governor is one of most venerated and respectful ones but Governor Ravi has been acting against the capacity of a Governor and spewing hatred among the people. “The Governor’s address used to be prepared and got final consent by the Governor himself and then, it would go for printing and it is mandatory to read out the address prepared by the government but, against the custom, Governor Ravi has been talking against the ceremonial address which is against the Constitution,” he said.