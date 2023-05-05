We won’t allow Raj Bhavan to be turned into Kamalalayam: CPI
TIRUCHY: Governor RN Ravi has been focusing himself as RSS person or BJP functionary and wants to transform Raj Bhavan to Kamalalayam (state BJP headquarters) and we will never allow and fight until he stops spewing his ideology against the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu, said CPI state secretary R Mutharasan here on Friday.
Speaking to reporters, Mutharasan said, the post of Governor is one of most venerated and respectful ones but Governor Ravi has been acting against the capacity of a Governor and spewing hatred among the people. “The Governor’s address used to be prepared and got final consent by the Governor himself and then, it would go for printing and it is mandatory to read out the address prepared by the government but, against the custom, Governor Ravi has been talking against the ceremonial address which is against the Constitution,” he said.
Mutharasan claimed that instead of speaking about development, the Governor has been propagating Sanatana Dharma, which is against the development of the nation. “If the Union government is competent enough, it should file a case against him and even arrest him,” Mutharasan said.
He also charged that the Governor has been acting like an RSS person and BJP functionary. “We will never allow you to transform the Raj Bhavan to Kamalalayam,” he said.
The Governor has been paid by the people’s money and the Raj Bhavan is under the control of the state government. “Since the Prime Minister and the Home Minister simply support you, you cannot spew hatred among the people,” he added.
