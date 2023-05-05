TN police refute Governor Ravi's allegation on two-finger test

CHENNAI: A day after National Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights asked TN Chief Secretary to submit a report on TN Governor RN Ravi's allegation that minor girls were forced to undergo two-finger tests in child marriage cases, the TN police on Friday said that such test were not carried out on minors as claimed by him.

Of the four girl victims, only two were sent for medical examination. Even during medical test, two-finger tests were not carried out on them as it is banned, the police said.

Police also said the Governor's allegation that the girls tried to die by suicide was also baseless.

Tamil Nadu police in a statement also said that four child marriages took place in the families of priests of Nataraja temple in Chidambaram, Cuddalore and eight men and three women were arrested in connection with the child marriage cases.

Following the publication of the allegation by a newspaper in an interview with the TN Governor, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo-moto cognizance and had asked TN Chief Secretary to inquire into the matter.