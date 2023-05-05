TN Police asks YouTube to delete inflammatory videos against VIPs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Cyber Crime wing have written to concerned authorities seeking to delete 386 videos from YouTube which have inflammatory contents against VIPs, including Chief Minister of the State, Governor among others and 221 loan apps from Playstore so far this year.

The recommendations were made based on representations from the investigation officers and State Intelligence Wing.

Cyber crime wing of the state Police are also clamping down on fraudsters using bogus SIM cards to carry out phishing and other scams.

Tamil Nadu has so far recommended for blocking of 20,197 mobile numbers , out of which 19,654 mobile numbers have been blocked from April 5 to 20 alone, police said.

The State Nodal Officer Superintendent of police (SP) of the cybercrime wing is given access to raise the request for mobile number/SIM blocking in the NCRB portal after ensuring proper verification of the mobile numbers that are involved in cybercrime.