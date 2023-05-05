TN likely to get another spell of rain from next week

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness another spell of rain from next week due to a low-pressure area that is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 7, and concentrate into a depression the following day, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Friday.

However, the maximum temperature is expected to increase gradually by two to four degree Celsius for the next two days in isolated places of TN.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 6. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday.

“The system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.

“Initially, light to moderate rain is predicted over Tamil Nadu, because usually when the cyclonic storm moves northwards there is less chance of rain for TN. However, when the system further intensifies, and the direction changes towards the coastal area, heavy rain is likely to occur in the state,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

Additionally, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until the system over the sea moves from the Bay of Bengal. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu coastal areas and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.

For the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu especially over the coastal and interior districts is likely to surge at least by two – four degree Celsius due to the cyclonic circulation over coastal Tamil Nadu and neighborhood now lies off Tamil Nadu coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

“A few areas in Chennai and its suburbs are expected to receive mild showers along with thunderstorm activity during the evening hours for two days. The temperature level would record around 36 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations,” said the RMC official.

As several districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rain in the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Cuddalore 16 cm. Followed by Erode 11 cm, Kallakurichi 10 cm, Perambalur, Namakkal, Virudhungar, Pudukottai and Thiruvannamalai received 9 cm of rainfall each, as per RMC data on Friday.