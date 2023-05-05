Tension prevails in Kadaperi as police try to remove Ambedkar statue

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Tambaram on Thursday night when the police tried remove Dr BR Ambedkar statue. The statue, on Thiruneermalai Road near Kadaperi in Tambaram, was erected without the required permission from the Tambaram corporation or the police. On Thursday midnight, police, along with the revenue officials, went to remove the statue. As the news spread among the residents, they gathered on the spot and argued with the officials asking them not to remove the statue. The police meanwhile asked them to keep the statue after getting the nessevery permissions. Later, Tambaram Mayor K. Vasanthakumari visited the spot and held peace talks with the protesters and promised them that statue will not be removed now and invited them to come for a discussion with the revenue department and Tambaram corporation officials. She said that during the next move about the statue will be discussed during the meeting. Later, a few youngsters were seen sitting near the statue through night guarding it.