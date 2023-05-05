TamilNadu

Stalin disburses financial aid to released prisoners

To mark the disbursement of the aid, the CM handed over a cheque to as many as 10 released prisoners at the programme organised by the Discharged Prisoners' Aid Society
Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over checks to 10 ex-prisoners as a token of giving 3.30 lakh rupees checks to 660 ex-prisoners who had been paroled to start self-employment on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Jail Mendor Welfare Association
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday distributed financial aid to the tune of Rs 3.30 crore to as many as 660 released prisoners as part of the rehabilitation programme.

To mark the disbursement of the aid, the CM handed over a cheque to as many as 10 released prisoners at the programme organised by the Discharged Prisoners' Aid Society.

Minister for Law and Prisons S Regupathy and Minister for HR & CE PK Sekarbabu, Principal secretary of the Home department Panindra Reddy, DGP (Law and Order) C Sylender Babu and DGP of Prisons and Correctional Administration Amaraesh Pujari were also present on the occasion.

