Prohibition state subject: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Responding to Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji, who said that PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss should speak in Parliament and bring prohibition across nation, the latter has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to remove the Minister and instead appoint a socially conscious person.

In a statement, Anbumani said prohibition is in the state list and the state can take decisions on liquor manufacturing, sales and prohibition. “Senthilbalaji does not know that the Parliament could not take any decision in the issue,” he stated.

