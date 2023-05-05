Police told to give AIADMK HQ materials to Shanmugam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the state police to handover materials and documents taken from the AIADMK headquarters, to the organising secretary of the party, CVe Shanmugam.

On July 11, 2022, during the AIADMK general body meeting, the ousted leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters looted the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah, which turned into a clash between OPS and Edappadi K Palaniswami factions. The case was transferred to CB-CID while the OPS faction handed over the items taken from the AIADMK headquarters to the police and the items were under the control of Saidapet court.

Later, the Saidapet court dismissed the petition filed by Shanmugam seeking handover of the items taken from the AIADMK headquarters. Challenging this order, Shanmugam moved the Madras High Court. After arguments Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan ordered the police to hand over the documents and materials taken from the AIADMK headquarters to the party’s organizational secretary Shanmugam, Further, detailed order will be issued later, ruled the Justice.