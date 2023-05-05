No new COVID cases in 14 TN districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 117 new COVID cases on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,09,654. Chennai reported 29 new cases followed by Coimbatore with 21 cases. Other districts reported less than 20 cases. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 3% after 5,976 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 12.4% was reported in Coimbatore. Active cases in the State stood at 1,649. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 320 active cases. A total of 337 more people recovered; total recoveries reached 35,69,931. One more COVID-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll reached 38,074.