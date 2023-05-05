Manithaneya Makkal Katchi dist secy among 2 held in skull courier case

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Friday arrested two persons including Manithaneya Makkal Katchi district secretary for sending a human skull to a Jamaath president to threaten him over a previous enmity. The Mohammed Bandhar Jamaath president Mohammed Kasim (64) received a human skull by courier on Thursday. The police questioned Abdulla (40), resident of Keezha Vasal in Thanjavur and District Secretary of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Mofeen (23), a resident of Rowthar Palayam in Thanjavur and they confessed to the crime. Subsequently they were arrested. In further questioning, the duo confessed to the police that there was a previous enmity among the duo and three Jamaath presidents. They told that they wanted to threaten the Jamaath presidents.