Jayakumar urge Governor Ravi to use Article 356 to disolve DMK govt

CHENNAI: Days after Governor R N Ravi made a statement that the law and order situation in the state was in a bad shape, senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Friday urged him Governor to dissolve the DMK government using Article 356.

Ravi is the first Governor to openly criticise the state government over the prevailing law and order situation. Apart from this, he also put forth evidences to back his charges, Jayakumar said citing his recent interview to a newspaper.

"We cannot take issues like smuggling of weapons and drugs into the state from Pakistan lightly," Jayakumar said.

The Governor, who is the first citizen of the state, should use the legal provision to dissolve the DMK government to prevent the state's law and order degradation. "Only if he use Article 356 and remove this government, then only we beleive that he discharged his duty," he said.