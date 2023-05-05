HC clears decks for release of 'Pichaikkaran 2'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday cleared the decks for the release of 'Pichaikkaran 2' starring Vijay Antony.

Dismissing the petition moved by V Rajaganapathy, proprietor of Mangadu Amman Movies, Justice S Sounthar directed Vijay Antony Film Corporation Limited (VAFCL) to submit a statement of account of business done by the movie, by way of an auditor certificate within 60 days after its release.

During the hearing, counsel Vijayan Subramanian representing Vijay Antony Film Corporation Limited submitted that the story and screenplay of the film 'Pichaikkaran 2' has no connection with the alleged film 'Aaivukoodam' and if the comparison chart goes public and the same will result in a huge financial loss to the respondent, further, it will result in huge mental agony.

However, the respondent said that the brain transplantation theory was found in the year 1908 by Charles Guthrie and it has been dealt with in various movies all over the world.

V Rajaganapathy, proprietor, Mangadu Amman Movies moved the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the release claiming the storyline of the movie based on a theme related to a brian transplant was similar to a movie produced by him in 2016 under the title 'Aaivukoodam'.