Govinda chants rent the air as Lord enters the Vaigai

Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy, Madurai District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, MLAs G. Thalapathi, A. Venkatesan and M. Boominathan, Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg, Commissioner of Police K. S. Narenthiran Nayar and others were present on the occasion. The celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, and Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into river Vaigai, which were Saivite and Vaishnavite festivals respectively, were merged into one, to boost harmony among the masses during the reign of King Thirumalai Naicker.