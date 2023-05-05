CPM to unite parties to remove Governor
TIRUCHY: The CPM will initiate steps to unite like-minded parties to fight to remove Governor RN Ravi as he has been acting as a mouthpiece of the RSS, said CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday.
Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Balakrishnan said, Governor Ravi has been spreading lies on the go. “A Governor has certain limits and he has to act accordingly, but our Governor has been acting like an RSS functionary and spewing hatred among the people and we condemn this attitude,” Balakrishnan said.
Pointing out that the Governor has claimed there was no bill pending with him, Balakrishnan said, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu has revealed that there are as many as 17 Bills pending with the Governor. “How can a Governor against his capacity tell a flattened lie,” asked Balakrishnan.
Charging that the Governor has been tarnishing the image of the state government in public places, Balakrishnan said, it is good for a Governor to point out mistakes directly to the Chief Minister or even to the concerned Ministers through official communication. “But, like a politician, he has been speaking ill of the government and that is unconstitutional,” he added.
Meanwhile, Balakrishnan said that the CPM would initiate steps to unite all like-minded parties to work for the removal of the Governor.
