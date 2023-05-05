Annamalai: No apology, pay compensation to Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said he would neither pay damages nor tender apology to Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanmozhi, who issued a legal notice for levelling corruption charges against her along with other DMK leaders under title DMK Files.

In a reply issued through party legal wing president K Paul Kanagaraj, Annamalai said that he made the statements against Kanimozhi with all responsibility in the large public interest of knowledge to the public, and after due diligence as to the correctness of the facts and figures.

He also denies that all the posts held by her and her election victories were on account of her merit and they are a direct result of only her dynastic inheritance from her father and former CM M Karunanidhi.

He further said that Kanimozhi has been "accused of serious offences in the past and cases relating to corruption allegations against her are still ongoing."