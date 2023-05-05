51 officers graduate as qualified flying instructors in armed forces

CHENNAI: A total of 51 officers from armed forces graduated as qualified flying instructors from the Flying Instructors' School, Tambaram on May 4, 2023.

The valedictory function of 154 qualified flying instructors' course (QFIC) was held at the school.

The graduating batch includes 41 officers from the Indian Air Force, 2 officers from Indian Army, 6 from Indian Navy and 2 officers from Indian Coast Guard. The flying instructors course is a challenging curriculum of 22 weeks and it encompasses nine phases of flying training and over 200 hours of ground training graduates of the course are awarded the coveted symbol of 'qualified flying instructor' which signifies their professional competence and acumen.

Air Marshal RGK Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command presided over the function.

Group Captain PP Misra, Commanding Officer, Flying Instructors' School welcomed the Chief Guest and briefed on the achievements of the course.

The Chief Guest complimented the school for its role in training Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) who are instrumental in training budding military aviators to meet the desired standards of their respective service in the armed forces. He urged upon all the passing out instructors to be thorough professionals and role models as instructors for future military aviators.

The pilots who achieved distinction in flying and ground subjects were awarded with trophies under various categories for merit, aerobatics, techniques and ground techniques.