TNEA 2023 applications to open on May 5: Check details here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) on Thursday announced that the application for the academic year 2023-2024 commences from May 5 and will go on up to June 4.

Students can apply through tneaonline.org, tndte.gov.in.

Qualifications:

  • Candidates must have passed their intermediate (Class 12) or equivalent examination from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

  • Minimum marks required for TNEA admissions is 45% in Class 12 for General Category and 40% for others.

Age Criteria:

  • Minimum age: 18 years

  • Maximum age: 25 years

As per the TNEA rules, an age relaxation provision is present for the reserved category.

Documents required:

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • Class 12 mark sheet and hall ticket

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Passport size photograph

  • Scanned signature

  • Income certificate (if needed)

  • Nativity certificate (not for candidates who are exempted)

  • Valid email address and mobile number

  • Identity proof

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

Courses Offered:

Through TNEA, Anna University offers various undergraduate courses like BE & BTech in different specialisation that includes:

  1. Automobile Engineering

  2. Biotechnology Engineering

  3. Civil Engineering

  4. Computer Science Engineering

  5. Electrical & Electronics Engineering

  6. Electronics & Communication Engineering

  7. Information Technology

  8. Mechanical Engineering

  9. Food Technology

  10. Chemical Engineering

