TNEA 2023 applications to open on May 5: Check details here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) on Thursday announced that the application for the academic year 2023-2024 commences from May 5 and will go on up to June 4.

Students can apply through tneaonline.org, tndte.gov.in.

Qualifications:

Candidates must have passed their intermediate (Class 12) or equivalent examination from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Minimum marks required for TNEA admissions is 45% in Class 12 for General Category and 40% for others.

Age Criteria:

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 25 years

As per the TNEA rules, an age relaxation provision is present for the reserved category.

Documents required:

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet and hall ticket

Transfer Certificate

Passport size photograph

Scanned signature

Income certificate (if needed)

Nativity certificate (not for candidates who are exempted)

Valid email address and mobile number

Identity proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

Courses Offered:

Through TNEA, Anna University offers various undergraduate courses like BE & BTech in different specialisation that includes: