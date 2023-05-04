SP Velumani can appear with auditor for DVAC inquiry

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday gave one month’s time to the former minister and senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani to appear before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in connection with a disproportionate assets case booked against him. Hearing the petition moved by Velumani, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan also allowed his auditor to accompany the former minister and his brother while appearing before the DVAC. During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodaran requested the court to dismiss the petition, terming it as an attempt to derail the investigation. The DVAC had issued a summons on April 23 to the former minister and his brother Anbu, directing them to appear on April 29 for an inquiry in connection with the disproportionate assets case. After the agency rejected his petition seeking a month’s time to appear in person, he moved the High Court.