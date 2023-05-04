Skull couriered; Thanjai man shell-shocked
TIRUCHY: In a bizarre incident, a Jamaat president in Thanjavur on Thursday received a human skull as a parcel via a courier service, and the police are searching for the miscreants.
It is said that Mohammed Kasim (64), Mohamed Bunder Jamaat president, received a parcel via Franch Express courier on Wednesday night without a sender’s address. Puzzled, he did not open the parcel. However, on Thursday afternoon, Kasim’s son Mohammed Mahadir, on finding the parcel box unattended, opened it and was shocked to see a human skull inside. After Mahadir informed Kasim, the latter called the police at Thiruvaiyaru station. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and a team led by DSP Rajmohan secured the parcel and commenced investigation.
The police questioned the courier operator and learnt that the parcel was sent by one Navman Bhai. The person whose mobile number was given by the sender for registering the parcel was contacted and picked up by someone from north India. Police said he was not aware of any such parcel. Police are probing different angles to find out the real culprits involved and their motives.
