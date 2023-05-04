Siblings’ enmity leads to murder of 45-yr-old woman in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A couple from Thanjavur were arrested on charges of murdering a woman on Thursday. It is said, there was a prolonged enmity over an ancestral property between Annadurai (53) and his brother Venkatesan (50). On Wednesday night, Venkatesan went to Annadurai’s house and picked up a quarrel. In retaliation, Annnadurai’s son Diwakar went to Venkatesan’s house and they were quarrelling. On seeing this, Annadurai’s wife Vani (45) went to pacify the duo but Venkatesan and his wife Latha (45) pushed Vani in which she lost balance and hit a stone and died of heavy blood loss. On information, Natchiyarkoil police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to Kumbakonam GH. On Thursday, the police arrested the couple Venkatesan and Latha. Further investigations are on.