PRN Garden residents to get new tenements

CHENNAI: Residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) apartments in PRN Garden near Broadway will soon get new tenements as the State government has decided to demolish the old buildings and construct new tenements.

After conducting an inspection in PRN Garden, on Thursday, PK Sekarbabu, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, and CMDA (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority) minister, said that 146 apartments in PRN Garden are in damaged state. "Inspection has been conducted to redevelop the tenements by TNUHDB and Greater Chennai Corporation. Considering the safety of the residents, they will be relocated and new tenements will be constructed. Tenements will be reallocated to them," he said.

He added that the Chief Minster announced that Rs. 1,000 crore in three years to develop North Chennai. Based on the announcement, several important projects will be taken up. "People welcome the projects are being implemented by Chennai Corporation and CMDA," he added.

Earlier, Sekarbabu inspected Kannikapuram playground in Vyasarpadi, which is to be improved at Rs. 20 crore.