Police search for woman who deserted child at Katpadi rly station

VELLORE: Police have formed three special parties to trace a woman who handed over a three-month female child to a couple waiting for a train at the Katpadi railway station and escaped on Thursday. Sundari (63) and Sivakumar (43) both of Salem had come to Vellore for work and were returning to their hometown. They were waiting for a train at the station when they noticed a 30-year-old woman with a 3-month female child near them. The woman suddenly asked them to hold the child as she wanted to go to the toilet. The woman failed to turn up after a long time they complained to railway police who immediately checked CCTV footage which showed the woman talking to auto drivers. When the drivers were questioned they said the woman wanted to travel to Kannamangalam 20 km away and then left the area by share auto. Police formed special parties to trace the woman.