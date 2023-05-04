Nine-year-old twins drown near Koovathur while picking lotus

CHENNAI: Nine-year-old twins, who went to pick lotus from the pond near Koovathur in Chengalpattu, drowned on Thursday. The deceased, Mohan Babu and Mohana Priya of Paalur village in Koovathur near Chengalpattu were studying in class IV. On Thursday while playing with their friends near the Paalur pond, they noticed there were many lotuses. Attracted by it, Mohan Babu went to pluck the flower while his sibling and other friends were watching. Police said Mohan Babu got stuck in the middle and was unable to come out. Soon Mohana Priya jumped into the pond to save her brother but both of them drowned in the pond. Soon, the other children cried for help and the villagers rushed to the spot but it was futile. On information, the Anaicut police visited the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and registered a case.