New Covid cases go below 200 in TN; 20-yr-old dies in Vellore

CHENNAI: The new cases of COVID went below the 200-mark in Tamil Nadu, after the State reported 174 fresh cases on Thursday. In all, 13 districts did not record any new case. Among the new cases, 38 were from Chennai, followed by 30 cases in Coimbatore. Kanniyakumari (19), Salem (14) and Chengalpattu (10) reported new cases in double digits. The total number of cases in the State reached 36,09,537. A 20-year-old who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vellore with seizure disorder died on May 3 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute kidney injury. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu now stands at 3.9 per cent; the highest TPR was in Coimbatore with 11.1 per cent, while it was 10.1 per cent in Chennai. The number of active cases in the State stands at 1,870, including 356 cases in Chennai. The bulletin from the Health Department said 382 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 35,69,594.