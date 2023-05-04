Kumari railway station to get more facilities
MADURAI: Southern Railway as part of its redevelopment drive to improve facilities for passengers in various stations under its limits has augmented basic amenities at Kanniyakumari.
Now, the redevelopment work that is being carried out at one of the southernmost railway stations is progressing at a steady pace. Prior to the redevelopment works at Kanniyakumari, the railways carried out mapping, topographical survey and drone survey.
The station redevelopment was being done at a cost of Rs 49.36 crore. The entire work, which commenced in November 2022, is expected to be completed in 19 months, a statement said on Wednesday. Two terminals for arrival and departure have been proposed to be constructed on southern and northern side. Both would be connected by air concourses. The terminal buildings would be designed with top class amenities, including air-conditioned waiting lounge, ticketing area, commercial area and food court on ground floor and first floor respectively.
Concourses for segregation of passengers arriving and leaving, foot over bridge, adequate elevators and escalators have also been planned for hassle-free movement.
A covered driveway and forecourt has been proposed on the eastern side.
Right of way, which is a legal right to enter and carry out the work, has been provided to the contractor for the construction of terminal building north and south wing (extension) RPF building, service room for mechanical staff, rest room for running staff, substation building, demolition of existing concourse roof and erection of new concourse, shifting of goods approach road, platform upgrade works and development of four-lane road connecting MDR 27 and NH 44 (east to west).
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android