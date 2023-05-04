HC dismisses plea against automatic liquor vending machines at malls

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition seeking a stay on the sale of liquor through automatic vending machines installed at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) ‘Elite’ shops in shopping malls.

Hearing the petition filed by B Ramkumar Adityan, a vacation bench comprising Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and C Saravanan refused to entertain it after Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted that all automatic vending machines were supervised by the staff of the Elite shops.

Representing the petitioner, advocate S Sankar contended that the automatic vending machines have been installed at four locations in Chennai and 800 locations in Tamil Nadu. The sale of liquor through these vending machines should be banned, as it would make it easy for minors to get alcohol, he added.