FSSAI nod not required for offering ‘annadhanam’: HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the district administration of Madurai not to insist devotees to obtain permission from the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) to offer ‘annadhanam’ — (a sacred offering of food) during the Chithirai festival.

Kanageswari, a petitioner, stated that every year during the Chithirai festival, she used to offer ‘annadhanam’ at a small level serving five different dishes to devotees in an eco-friendly manner, without using plastics. This year also, the petitioner claimed that she made arrangements to offer ‘annadhanam’ at Kadachanendal and incurred an expense of Rs 20,000.

However, the District Collector issued a notification, days ahead of the festival, insisting that devotees must obtain permission from the FSSAI to offer ‘annadhanam’.

Citing these, the petitioner said such notification by the district administration is against the Constitution of India and sought the court’s direction to order withdrawal of the same. A division bench of Justices M Dhandapani and R Vijayakumar, after hearing, questioned whether a similar condition was implemented for offering ‘annadhanam’ during other religious festivals. The bench also wondered about the possibility of implementing it at a place where five lakh devotees would gather.

Moreover, it seemed impossible to implement such a condition without providing sufficient time. The bench then said the notification should not be implemented this year and could be effected next year by providing adequate time in advance. The case was disposed of.