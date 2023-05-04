Farmer trampled by elephant in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 54-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Erode on Thursday.

According to the forest department, Durai alias Sidheswaran, 54 from Perumugai area was engaged in work on a farm, when the elephant attacked him to death around afternoon.

“Though the farmer took to his heels, the elephant chased, caught him by its trunk and flung him to the ground before trampling,” said an official.

On receiving information, the Banglapudur police and forest department staff rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Gopi Government Hospital.

The elephant ventured out of the Anthiyur Forest Range and migrated to camp along Bhavani River in Varattupallam area.

“Special teams tracking the elephant had warned four labourers including two women who were doing farm work to go to a safer place due to intrusion of a wild elephant. While three others left, Sidheswaran alone ignored the warning and continued to be involved in work. Unfortunately, he died in an elephant attack,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Banglapudur police have started making announcements through loudspeakers by going around in jeeps asking people to stay safe and not to disturb the elephant by teasing it.

The police have also registered a case and the forest department has been closely monitoring the elephant.